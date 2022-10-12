Moldova: Inter-Agency Winterization Plan (November 2022 to March 2023)

Targeted Refugee Population

130,000 Refugees from Ukraine (90K currently in Moldova + 40K newcomers)

Targeted Host Community

92,000 Vulnerable Moldovans living in areas hosting refugees

Funding Requirements (US$)

43.83M

Funding Secured (US$)

35.48M

Summary

The Moldova Winterization Plan is the result of combined efforts of Refugee Coordination Forum partners in Moldova working in various sectors to mitigate the consequences of the cold season to refugees and affected host community members. The goal of the plan is to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to ensure that refugees, Moldovans, and third-country nationals have appropriate protection against the harsh climatic conditions. The implementation of the plan is coordinated with the Government of Moldova, and should complement activities foreseen by different governmental bodies - such as firewood distribution, the Energy Vulnerability Fund and APRA. 130K refugees and 92K Moldovans are targeted with various activities, with the overall financial requirement being 43.83M USD.

This plan serve as a preparedness and response guide for partners when implementing winter related activities at the local level, and it outlines key humanitarian activities with the main focus on life saving winter support in line with findings from the Winterization Rapid Needs Assessment and consultations held with both refugees and host community members.

The plan prioritizes activities delivered through multiple modalities, including winter cash support in line with government winter response, critical winterization repairs, provision of winter-related items, support to Refugee Accommodation Centres, among others.

While this plan is primarily focused on winterization humanitarian efforts, regular humanitarian programming under the Refugee Response Plan will continue – at the same time that development actors scale up their response in support to Moldova’s resilience to the cold season and strengthening longer-term response systems, including the Energy Vulnerability Fund.