Moldova, Inter-Agency Update No 17 | 1 to 31 July 2022

As of 31 July, 555,345 people had entered the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine, of which 87,991 Ukrainian refugees and 4,223 third-country nationals have remained in the Republic of Moldova. The number of persons arriving from Ukraine into Moldova varies depending on both the intensity of the conflict and the location of the Russian attacks. For example, on 14 July an incident in the city of Vinnitsia in Ukraine, resulting in over 20 fatalities and more than 100 people injured, precipitated a perceivable increase of activity into Moldova. On 27 July, during a government meeting, the draft law on the extension of the state of emergency for a period of 60 days was approved, in the context of the war in Ukraine, (coming into effect on 8 August).

This report was produced by UNHCR in collaboration with inter-agency partners.

The Ministerial Conference of the Moldovan Support Platform took place on 15 July at Bucharest. The event was attended by delegations including various EU institutions, the G7 nations, international financial institutions, and specialized agencies from the United Nations. Moldova was represented by a ministerial delegation headed by Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Marcel Spatari. The Bucharest conference focussed on supporting Moldova's reform efforts, including achieving the goals set by the European Commission in last month’s granting of Moldova EU-candidate status. A number of pledges were made and participants emphasized their solidarity with Moldova. A key component was the meeting of the five working groups of the Support Platform for Moldova, composed of government experts from participating states. Within the WG on Refugees, comments addressed the challenges of refugee response, the need to ensure support for Moldova’s own vulnerable population, with emphasis on meeting the humanitarian needs of refugees and supporting host communities, while advancing local integration efforts. Discussion was made of specific vulnerable groups – women, children, persons with disabilities, Roma – and on onward movements from Moldova to Europe. The need for ongoing emergency preparedness was raised regarding the risk of an influx from Odessa. This is the second such conference, the first being held in Berlin last April; a further conference is scheduled for the end of the year at Paris.