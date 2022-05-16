Moldova, Inter-Agency Update #15 (5 -9th May 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

ROMA TASK FORCE: SUPPORTING VULNERABLE GROUPS AT RISK

A Roma Task Force was constituted under the Protection Working Group to promote the effective inclusion of Roma community in the refugee response in Moldova. Main protection risks faced by Roma community members include discrimination by host communities, barriers to access health and education, access to documentation and lack of cultural awareness in the planning and implementation of humanitarian activities which may lead to marginalization and stigmatization. The task force brings together humanitarian actors and the authorities with Roma human rights organizations and members of the Roma community to identify risks, unmet needs and ensure an inclusive response.

INTER-AGENCY REFERRAL PACKAGE

The Protection Working Group has established a referral pathways taskforce to strengthen the multi-sector referral systems and pathways. The task force launched the inter-agency referral package that includes a guidance note on protection response and definitions, directory of service providers, and a common standard referral form. The Moldova Inter-Agency Referrals Package can be accessed here Document - Ukraine situation: Republic of Moldova - Emergency Inter-Agency Referrals Package (unhcr.org)