Moldova: Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group Update #05 - Reporting period: July and August 2022

Moldova: Situation overview

Since 24 February, over 600,000 people coming from Ukraine had entered the Republic of Moldova, of which nearly 90.000 have remained in the country. Of them, 61 per cent are women and girls, and women and children represent 81 per cent of the total refugee population in the country. A significant proportion of the refugee population consists of women-head of households, single women, adolescent girls, older women, who are at heightened risk of gender-based violence (GBV). Urgent actions are required to prevent GBV and respond to its life-threatening consequences.

People fleeing from conflicts are at higher risk of conflictrelated sexual violence, sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian actors, trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, as well as pre-existing and increased displacement related risks of intimate partner violence. Risks of GBV could be exacerbated in the context of informal shelter, reception and transit facilities, refugee accommodation centres, private arrangements for accommodation and transportation from the border and movement to other countries.