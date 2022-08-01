Moldova: Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group Update #04 – July, Reporting period: June 2022 [EN/RO]

Moldova: Situation overview

With the vast majority of refugees in Moldova being women and girls (69%), hence their protection is of utmost concern.

A significant proportion of the refugee population consists of women-head of households, single women, adolescent girls, older women, who are at heightened risk of gender-based violence (GBV). Urgent actions are required to prevent GBV and respond to its life-threatening consequences.

People fleeing from conflicts are at higher risk of conflictrelated sexual violence, sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian actors, trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, as well as pre-existing and increased displacement related risks of intimate partner violence. Risks of GBV are exacerbated in the context of informal shelter, reception and transit facilities, refugee accommodation centres, private arrangements for accommodation and transportation from the border and movement to other countries.