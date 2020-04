WASHINGTON, April 24, 2020 - The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Moldova Emergency COVID-19 Response Project

IDA Credit: EUR 52,5 million

Terms: Grace - 5 years, Maturity - 25 years

Project ID: P173776

Project description: The project seeks to take effective and timely action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening the country’s national healthcare system and mitigating social risks.