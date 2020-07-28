Moldova: COVID-19 - Socio-Economic Response and Recovery Plan – June 2020

I. Introduction

The United Nations in Moldova has been actively involved in Covid-19 preparedness planning prior to the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. This long-term support on capacity assessment, policy development, training, clinical support, community outreach and risk communication, and provision of materials and supplies has placed the UN at the forefront of supporting the Government’s response together with development partners.

The Covid-19 pandemic is far more than a health crisis: it is affecting the whole of the Republic of Moldova and is impacting on nearly every aspect of social and economic life.

As an immediate support offer, the United Nations has developed this Response and Recovery Plan, with a 12-18 months horizon based upon the United Nations framework for the immediate socio-economic response to Covid-19.

The aim of this response and recovery plan is to anchor, as soon as possible, the socio-economic response to Covid-19 firmly within the national Covid-19 response and long term development plans. As such, this Plan will support and remain fully cognisant of:

The National Covid-19 Response Plan;

World Health Organization’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan;

The Government Action Plan 2020 – 2023;

The National Development Strategy Moldova 2030 (when approved);

Findings of the Agenda 2030 Voluntary National Review, and

The Sustainable Development Goals.

The response and recovery plan will be a living document and will be updated on the basis of ongoing assessments that are feeding into the larger UN SocialEconomic Impact Assessment (led by UNDP). The joint programme portfolio that this Response and Recovery Plan supports will be further developed based on the last and most up to date assessment data and government priorities.

The Government of Moldova (GoM, from now on) has developed the Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan with the support of the WHO (available in the WHO Partner Portal), which was approved on 13th of March by the Prime Minister. The Plan covers the 7 pillars (1 to be added) mentioned in the WHO guidelines.

By 23rd of March, WHO and the United Nations Resident Coordinators Office (RCO) developed a comprehensive Needs Assessment of the Health System in Moldova to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. The document has guided the support of different development partners programmes (Sweden, World Bank, Norway, Switzerland, etc.) and also the investment from the Ministry of Health Labour and Social Protection. As a result, a large deficit was identified on PPEs, health equipment (ventilators, oxygen concentrators, etc.), medicine and consumables. The total cost of the response has been estimated at $38,366,494.61, of which $ 35,642,013.39 were requested to be covered by development partners. Additionally, the GoM has manifested reduced capacity to import materials and equipment and has requested support from the UN system in this regard.

In line with the Assessment, the WHO Partner Platform has been updated with requests of resources for more than $35mln. The WHO Partner Platform currently has eight UN agencies, eight member states, and the GoM participating (35 total registered users).