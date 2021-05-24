Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 57 (24 May 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. The UN is producing weekly epidemiological updates followed by monthly detailed programme updates. All past sitreps can be accessed here

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as at 23/05/2021, 18:00 p.m., unless stated otherwise.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase, albeit at a considerably slower pace than in the first few months of the year, and on May 23, the total number of cases reached 254,676.

The number of new cases has decreased over the last week and reached a 7-day average of 119 on May 23 compared to 157 for the preceding week.

The number of active cases has decreased in the past week. As of May 23, the number of active cases stood at 2,031, marking a 31% decrease compared to the previous week.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths has decreased and stands at 7, compared to 11in theweek prior. The total number of deaths as of May 23 was 6,075.