Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 56 (17 May 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. The UN is producing weekly epidemiological updates followed by monthly detailed programme updates. All past sitreps can be accessed here

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as at 16/05/2021, 18:00 p.m., unless stated otherwise.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase, albeit at a considerably slower pace than in the first few months of the year, and on May 16, the total number of cases reached 253,845.

The number of new cases has decreased over the last week and reached a 7-day average of 157 on May 16 compared to 202 for the preceding week.

The number of active cases has decreased in the past week. As of May 16, the number of active cases stood at 2,961, marking a 9% decrease compared to the previous week.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths has decreasedand stands at 11, compared to 16 in the week prior. The total number of deaths as of May 16 was 6,027.