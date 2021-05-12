Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 55 (11 May 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. The UN is producing weekly epidemiological updates followed by monthly detailed programme updates. All past sitreps can be accessed here.

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities.

Data as at 10/05/2021, 18:00 p.m., unless stated otherwise.

The total number of COVID‐19 cases in the country has continued to increase, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two months, and on May 9, the total number of cases reached 252,749. An additional 49 cases were registered on May 10.

The number of active cases has decreased in the past week. As of May 9, the number of active cases stood at 3,263 which decreased to 3,109 on the first day of the new week.

The number of new cases has decreased over the last week and reached a 7‐day average of 202 on May 9 compared to 314 for the preceding week.

The 7‐day average for the number of deaths has slightly increased and stands at 16, compared to 15 in the week prior. The total number of deaths as of May 9 was 5,952 and six additional deaths were registered on May 10.