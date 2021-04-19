Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 53 (19 April 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. The UN is producing weekly epidemiological updates followed by monthly detailed programme updates. All past sitreps can be accessed here.

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities.

Data as at 18/04/2021, 18:00 p.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has continued to increase, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two months, and as of April 18, the total number of cases reached 245,897.

The number of new cases has decreased over the last week and reached a 7-day average of 669 on April 18 compared to 876 for the preceding week.

The number of active cases has continued to decrease in the past week. As of April 18, the number of active cases stood at 9,091

The 7-day average for the number of deaths decreased in the last week and now stands at 26, which is 10 less compared to the same figure the week prior. The total number of deathsin the country is 5,571.