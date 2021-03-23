Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 51 (22 March 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. The UN is producing weekly epidemiological updates followed by monthly detailed programme updates. All past sitreps can be accessed here

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as at 21/03/2021, 18:00 p.m.

The pace of growth in coronavirus cases increased slightly after a temporary deceleration in the previous week. The average number of daily cases for the past week was 1,510, representing a 15% increase in cases compared to the previous period. Thus, to date, a total of 215,034 cases have been reported. There are presently 22,112 active cases in the country, which is the fifth-highest number since the start of the pandemic, with the highest figures all being registered last week. Among the currently hospitalized 4,574 patients, 340 are in a very serious condition. In addition, after a 44% increase in the weekly number of recoveries, the total number of recoveries now stands at 188,363.

The average number of COVID-19-associated daily deaths over a seven-day period increased and now stands at 32.7. A total of 4,559 deaths have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The case fatality rate has remained stable at 2.1%.

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 6,190. The crude cumulative incidence of cases is 304 and 569 for the last 7 and 14 days, respectively. Both figures are some of the highest since the beginning of the pandemic and mark an increase compared to the previous week.