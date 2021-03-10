Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 49 (9 March 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. From 18 September 2020 programme updates will be produced at the end of the month. All past sitreps can be accessed here

March 7th marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the Republic of Moldova. The pace of growth in coronavirus cases continued to rise for the sixth consecutive week. The average number of daily cases during the first week of March was 1,400, which represents a 13% increase compared to the same figure for the previous week. Another 350 new cases were reported on Monday of this week. Overall, 195,602 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The total number of active cases has also increased over the past week, and, as of March 7, there were 19,811 active cases in the country, which marks a 29.2% increase compared to the previous week. This is the second highest number of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest number of active infections was reported on the previous day, March 6, 2021. The number decreased slightly on Monday of this week to 19,231 cases. The number of patients with coronavirus receiving hospital treatment is 4,121, of whom 323 are in very serious condition. The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 5,631. The crude cumulative incidence of cases is 264 and 524 for the last seven and fourteen days, respectively.

Both of these figures mark an increase compared to the previous week, reflecting the accelerating growth of coronavirus cases. The average number of COVID-19-associated daily deaths has slightly decreased during the first week of March compared to the previous week and stood at 23 on March 7. The same figure decreased slightly to 22 on the following day. At the same time, the case fatality rate remained stable at 2.1%. The total number of registered deaths reached 4,129. The average age of the patients who have died from the disease is 67.2. While they account for 51% of all confirmed cases, nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients aged 50 or older. In addition, the average proportion of new infections among the eldest population group (aged 60 and over) has somewhat increased in the past week and now stands at 35%, compared to 34% in the previous period. The number of patients who have recovered from their infections currently is 172,242. This represents 88.1% of all cases. The share of patients who have recovered from their infection in the total number of cases registered at the end of the first week of March decreased by 1.9 p.p compared to the end of the previous week.

Weekly figures reflect similar developments in the evolution of the pandemic. The weekly number of new cases increased to 9,799, which represents a 13% increase from the same figure in the previous week. In accord with the rising number of cases over the previous 5 weeks, the weekly number of recoveries has also increased and now stands at 5,152. As it stands below the number of new cases, it contributed to the overall rise in the percentage of active cases. The total number of deaths registered in the last week is 162, which marks a slight decrease compared to the previous period, when the weekly number of deaths was 169. The contagion rate (R0) remained above one but decreased somewhat compared to the previous week to 1.12.

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, where 44% of all confirmed cases have been recorded, remains the most affected area in the country, if the number of cases is considered. With 10% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, Ialoveni, and ATU Gagauzia each account for 3% of the total of all cases. Each of the remaining areas has 2% or less of the total number of cases. If accounting for the size of their population, Chisinau remains the most affected area with nearly 13,000 cases per 100,000 population. An additional seven areas (Edinet, Ialoveni, Balti, Taraclia, Anenii Noi, Straseni, and Cimislia) have surpassed the 5,000-case mark per 100,000 population.

The contagion rate is also uneven across districts, with Ocnita (0.84), Rezina (0.92), Criuleni (0.95), and Nisporeni (0.95) registering the lowest rates in the country. At the same time, Stefan Voda (1.43), Ungheni (1.43) and Riscani (1.41) have registered the highest contagion rates in the country. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 1.07.

The number of confirmed infections among women remains higher than for men, with 59% of all cases reported among women and 41% among men. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease (51%) continues to be slightly higher than that of women (49%). Due to these differences, the case fatality rate for men (2.6%) remains higher than for women (1.8%).