Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Weekly Situation Report No. 48 (22 February 2021)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners. From 18 September 2020 programme updates will be produced at the end of the month. All past sitreps can be accessed here

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities Data as at 21/02/2021, 18:00 p.m

The pace of growth in coronavirus cases continued to rise for the fourth consecutive week. The average number of daily cases over the lastseven-day period is now 938, which represents an increase of 136 cases compared to the same figure for the previous week.

Overall, 176,752 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active cases has also increased over the past week, reaching levels, which were last registered at the end of December 2020. The number of active cases now stands at 11,079, which marks a 21.6% increase compared to the previous week. The number of patients with coronavirus receiving hospital treatment is 3,364, of whom 288 are in very serious condition.

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 5,088. The crude cumulative incidence of cases is 189 and 351 for the last seven and fourteen days, respectively. Both of these figures mark an increase compared to the previous week, reflecting the accelerating growth of coronavirus cases.

The average number of COVID-19-associated daily deaths has also increased compared to the previous week and stands at 18.4. At the same time, the case fatality rate has remained stable from last week and stands at 2.1%. The total number of registered deaths reached 3,780. The average age of the patients who have died from the diseases is 67.2. While they account for 50% of all confirmed cases, nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients aged 50 or older.

The number of patients who have recovered from their infections is 161,893. This represents 91.6% of all reported cases and marks a 0.9 p.p. decrease compared to the previous week.

The weekly figures reflect similar developments in the evolution of the pandemic. The weekly number of new cases increased to 6,566, which represents a 17% increase from the same figure in the previous week. In accord with the rising number of cases over the previous three weeks, the weekly number of recoveries has also increased. The weekly number of recoveries now stands at 4,466. As it stands below the number of new cases, it contributes to the overall rise in the percentage of active cases. The total number of deaths registered last week is 129, which exceeds the previous period’s figure by 19%. The contagion rate (R0) remained high but decreased somewhat compared to the previous week. The R0 currently stands at 1.09.

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, where 43% of all confirmed cases have been recorded, remains the most affected area in the country if the number of cases is considered. With 11% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, Ialoveni, and ATU Gagauzia each account for 3% of the total of all cases. Each of the remaining areas has 2% or less of the total number of cases. If accounting for the size of their population, Chisinau remains the most affected area with slightly over 11,400 cases per 100,000 population. Balti, Edinet, Ialoveni, Taraclia, and Anenii Noi follow; all of them have surpassed the 5,000-case mark per 100,000 population.

The contagion rate is also uneven across districts, with Riscani registering the lowest rate in the country, which stands at 0.69, and Ocnita, Briceni, Ungheni, and Criuleni registering much higher numbers, allstanding above 1.35. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 1.16.

The number of confirmed infections among women remains higher than for men, with 59% of all cases reported among women and 41% among men. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease (51%) continues to be slightly higher than that of women (49%). Due to these differences, the case fatality rate for men (2.6%) remains higher than for women (1.8%).