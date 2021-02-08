Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 46 (8 February 2021)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

The pace of growth in coronavirus cases increased for the second week in a row. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 681, which is nearly 170 cases more compared to the same figure registered during the previous week. Overall, 164,569 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The total number of active cases also increased over the past week and now stands at 7,241. This is 965 cases more compared to the week prior. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 4.4%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 2,854, out of which 219 are in very serious condition;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 4,737. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 137 and over the last 14 days is 241. Both of these figures registered an increase compared to the previous week, reflecting the accelerated growth in coronavirus cases mentioned above;

The average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period also increased and stands at 15, which is 4 more compared to the same figure last week. At the same time, the case fatality rate remained stable at 2.2%. The total number of deaths now stands at 3,543. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 67.1. Nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 153,785. This represents 93.4% of all cases and 0.5 p.p. less compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect the same developments in the evolution of the pandemic as the ones described above. The weekly number of new cases increased by 1,070 or 32.3% last week compared to the week prior and stands at 4,765. The weekly number of recoveries also increased, but remained below the number of new cases, continuing to contribute to the increase in the number of active cases. The weekly number of recoveries now stands at 3,695. The total number of deaths registered last week is 105, which is 36.4% more compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also continued to increase and reached one of the highest values registered since the beginning of the pandemic. The R0 currently stands at 1.19;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area in the country if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni account for 3% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with almost 10,500 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti and Edinet, which have surpassed the 5,000-case mark per 100,000, and Ialoveni, which is approaching the same milestone;

The contagion rate is also uneven across districts. The rate ranges between 0.8 and 1.6. Riscani has the lowest contagion rate in the country, which stands at 0.8. Rezina, Causeni and Hancesti have the highest rates in the country, which range between 1.5 and 1.6. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 1.23;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continues to be slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. The case fatality rate among men also continues to be higher than among women, 2.7% vs. 1.8%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has nearly 2.28 million views to date.