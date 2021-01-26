Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 45 (25 January 2021)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

The growth in coronavirus cases remained relatively stable during the past week. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 478, which is only slightly less compared to the same figure registered during the previous week. Overall, 156,202 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The total number of active cases also decreased over the past week and now stands at 5,893. This is 561 cases less compared to the week prior. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 3.8%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 2,110, out of which 221 are in very serious condition;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 4,496. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 96 and over the last 14 days is 196, with both figures registering a slight decrease compared to the previous week;

At the same time, the average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period remained the same at 15.86, and the case fatality rate increased from 2.1% to 2.2% last week. The total number of deaths now stands at 3,361. The average age of patients who have died from the disease stands is 67.1. Nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 146,948. This represents 94.1% of all cases and 0.4 p.p. more compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect a somewhat stable situation regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

The weekly number of new cases decreased by 115 or 3.3% last week compared to the week prior and stands at 3,348. The weekly number of recoveries also decreased, but remained higher than the number of new cases, continuing to contribute to the decrease in the number of active cases. The weekly number of recoveries now stands at 3,798. The decrease in the number of recoveries follows the decrease in the number of new cases. At the same time, the total number of deaths registered last week is 111, which is the same as the week prior. The contagion rate (R0) decreased last week, but remained above 1 for the second week in a row. The contagion rate now stands at 1.06;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases continued to stand at around 9%. Approximately 14,500 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area in the country if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni continue to account for 3- 4% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with almost 9,920 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti and Edinet, which have surpassed the 5,000-case mark per 100,000, and Ialoveni, Anenii Noi, Straseni and the Transnistria region, which have surpassed the 4,000-case mark per 100,000;

The contagion is also uneven across districts. The rate ranges between 0.7 and 1.4. Soroca has the lowest contagion rate in the country (0.7), while Briceni, Glodeni and Telenesti - the highest (1.4). The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 0.9;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continues to be slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. The case fatality rate among men also continues to be higher than among women, 2.7% vs. 1.8%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has over 2.26 million views to date.