Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 44 (18 January 2021)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as of 17/01/2021, 18:00 p.m.

The growth in coronavirus cases gradually slowed down over the past month and stabilized last week. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 495, which is only slightly less compared to the same figure registered during the previous week. Overall, 152,854 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The total number of active cases has also decreased over the past weeks and now stands at 6,454. This is 1,358 cases less compared to the week prior. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 4.2%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 2,277, out of which 226 are in very serious condition;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 4,400. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 100 and over the last 14 days is 201, with the former figure remaining stable and the latter registering a decrease over the past week;

At the same time, the average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period increased to 15.86 (from 14.57 the week prior). The total number of deaths now stands at 3,250. The case fatality rate remained stable at 2.1%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease stands at 67.1. Nearly 95% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 143,150. This represents 93.7% of all cases and 1 p.p. more compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect some mixed developments regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country. The weekly number of new cases decreased by 1.6% last week and stands at 3,463, which is the lowest since September. The weekly number of recoveries also decreased, but remained higher than the number of new cases, continuing to contribute to the decrease in the number of active cases. The weekly number of recoveries now stands at 4,710. The recent decrease in the number of recoveries closely follows the decrease in the number of new cases. At the same time, the weekly number of deaths increased to 111, which is 9 more compared to the week prior. The contagion rate (R0) also increased significantly from 0.82 to above 1 for the first time in five weeks and now stands at 1.13; The share of health care workers in the total number of cases currently stands at around 9%. More than 14,000 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni account for another 3-4% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with 9,725 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, which has surpassed the 5,000-case mark per 100,000, and Edinet, which is approaching the same milestone;

The contagion rate ranges between 0.6 and 1.4 across districts, with Donduseni registering the lowest rate in the country (0.6) and Briceni and Taraclia - the highest (1.4). Falesti, Soroca, Soldanesti, Rezina, Ialoveni and Stefan Voda also have relatively high contagion rates, which range between 1.2 and 1.3. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 1.0;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continues to be slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. The case fatality rate among men also continues to be higher than among women, 2.6% vs. 1.8%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has over 2.25 million views to date.