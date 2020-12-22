Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 43 (21 December 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

After a period of accelerated growth in new coronavirus cases, the pandemic situation in the country saw some signs of improvement last week. The number of new coronavirus cases continued to grow but at a somewhat slower pace than during the previous weeks. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 1,241, which is over 200 cases less compared to the same figure registered during the previous week. The average percentage of positive tests over a seven-day period also dropped to 43.4%, which is 5.6 p.p. less compared to the week prior. Overall, 135,207 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The total number of active cases decreased as well to 13,820. This is 1,225 cases less compared to the previous week. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 10.2%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 3,369, out of which 257 are in very serious condition;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 3,892. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 250 and over the last 14 days is 542, with both of these figures registering a decrease over the past week;

At the same time, the average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period increased to 25.71 (from 21.86 the week prior). The total number of deaths now stands at 2,752. The case fatality rate remained stable at 2%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease stands at 66.9. Over 90% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 118,635. This represents 87.7% of all cases and 1.6 p.p. more compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect similar developments regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country to the ones outlined above. The weekly number of new cases registered a 14.4% decrease last week and stands at 8,689. The contagion rate (R0) also dropped below 1 for the first time in nine weeks and now stands at 0.98.

The weekly number of recoveries increased to 9,734. This represents a 27.1% increase compared to the week prior. At the same time, the weekly number of deaths increased to 180 last week, which is 17.6% more compared to the week prior;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases currently stands at around 9%. About 12,000 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni account for another 3-4% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with nearly 8,600 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti and Edinet, which are gradually approaching the 5,000 cases per 100,000 and Ialoveni, which is approaching the 4,000-case mark per 100,000;

The contagion rate generally ranges between 0.8 and 1 across the country, with a few districts registering somewhat lower rates including Soldanesti, Rezina and Stefan Voda, where the contagion rate ranges between 0.6 and 0.7. The contagion rate in Chisinau stands at 0.9;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease continues to be slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. The case fatality rate among men also continues to be higher than among women, 2.5% vs. 1.7%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has over 2.2 million views to date.