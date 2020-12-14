Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 42 (14 December 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities Data as at 13/12/2020, 18:00 p.m.

The number of new coronavirus cases continued to grow over the past week, with 1,459 cases reported on Saturday (12/12) and on Sunday (13/12). Overall, 126,518 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 1,450, which about 115 cases more compared to the same figure last week. The percentage of positive tests has averaged 40% over the same period;

The total number of active cases increased as well to 15,045. This is over 2,300 cases more compared to last week. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 11.9%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 3,786, out of which 290 are in very serious condition;

The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 292 and over the last 14 days is 729, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

The average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period decrease slightly and stands at 21.86. The same number stood at 18.43 the prior week. The total number of deaths reached 2,572. At the same time, the case fatality rate remained stable at 2.0%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease stands at 66.9. Over 93% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 108,901. This represents 86.1% of all cases, which represents a 0.4 p.p. decrease compared to last week;

The weekly number of new cases registered an 8.6% increase last week, reaching 10,153. The contagion rate (R0) decreased further from 1.05 to 1.04. The weekly number of recoveries escalated to 7,657. This represents a 15% increase compared to the week prior. The weekly number of deaths increased to 153 last week, which is 18% more compared to the week prior;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases remained at around 9%. Over 11,400 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. With 12% of all confirmed cases, the Transnistria region follows in the list of most affected areas. Balti, ATU Gagauzia, Ialoveni and Edinet continue to account for 3-4% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with nearly 7,500 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti and Edinet, which have surpassed the 4,000 cases per 100,000 and Ialoveni, which has surpassed the 3,000-case mark per 100,000;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 58% vs. 40%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 2.6% vs. 1.7%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has nearly 2.2 million views to date.