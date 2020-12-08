Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 41 (7 December 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities Data as at 6/12/2020, 18:00 p.m.

The number of new coronavirus cases continued to grow over the past week, with a record number of cases - 1,728 - being reported on Saturday (5/12), and 808 on Sunday (6/12). Overall, 116,365 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic;

The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 1,335, which about 40 cases more compared to the same figure last week. The percentage of positive tests has averaged 46% over the same period;

The total number of active cases increased as well to 12,702. This is over 2,500 cases more compared to last week. The proportion of active cases in the total number of registered cases stands at 10.9%. The number of patients with coronavirus treated in hospitals is 3,780, out of which 281 are in very serious condition;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 is 3,350. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 269 and over the last 14 days is 530, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

The average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period decrease slightly and stands at 18.43. The same number stood at 20.14 the week prior. The total number of deaths reached 2,419. At the same time, the case fatality rate remained stable at 2.1%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease stands at 66.8. Over 90% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 101,244. This represents 87.0% of all cases, which represents a 1.4 p.p. decrease compared to last week;

The weekly number of new cases registered a 3.0% increase last week, reaching 9,348, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The contagion rate (R0) increased further from 1.08 to 1.05. The weekly number of recoveries dropped to 6,658. This represents a 55.7% decrease compared to the week prior. The sharp decline in the weekly number of recoveries can be explained by the figures reported the week prior.

Those figures included the data on recoveries for the Transnistria Region, which had not been reported in full previously. The weekly number of deaths decreased to 129 last week, which is 8.5% less compared to the week prior;