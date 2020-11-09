Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 38 (6 November 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

After some moderate improvements in the evolution of the pandemic were observed in the second half of October, the growth in cases started to accelerate again. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 762, which is nearly 100 cases more compared to the same figure last week. Overall, 79,566 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of active cases has also increased and reached 18,480. This is almost 500 cases more compared to last week. However, as a proportion of the total number of registered cases, the number of active cases decreased from 24.2% to 23.2% over a sevenday period;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 2,290. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 154 and over the last 14 days is 288, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

A total of 119 deaths were reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 17.00, which is higher than the 15.14 figure registered last week. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,866. At the same time, the case fatality rate dropped slightly from 2.4% to 2.3%, and the average age of patients who have died from the disease increased slightly to 66.8. Over 90% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 59,220. This represents 74.4% of all cases, which is 1 p.p. increase compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect some worrying developments in the pandemic situation if the number of confirmed cases, number of deaths, number of recoveries and the contagion rate are considered. The total number of new cases registered last week is 5,079, which represents a 14.1% increase compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also increased from 1.02 to 1.07. The total number of recoveries last week was 4,022, which represents a 9.6% decrease compared to the week prior. The gap between the weekly number of new cases and the weekly number of recoveries has widened again, with about 1,000 cases separating the two figures now. Furthermore, the number of deaths increase to 115 last week, which is 14 cases or 13.9% more compared to the week prior;

Nevertheless, the average number of serious cases decreased slightly to 801 during the same period, which is about 40 cases less compared to the week prior. The number of serious cases continued to decrease further this week, dropping to 789 in the last seven days;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases remained stable at around 10.5%. Over 8,000 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 43% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Transnistria region, Balti, ATU Gagauzia, Ialoveni and Edient follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 3-9% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with nearly 5,200 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, which has surpassed the 3,000 cases per 100,000 and Edinet, Ialoveni, Basarabeasca, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia and Straseni, which have surpassed the 2,000-cases mark per 100,000;

The contagion rate is also uneven across the country, with certain districts registering higher rates than others. Leova, Taraclia and Soroca for example, had the highest contagion rates in the country, which ranged between 1.4 to 1.6 at the beginning of the week. The contagion rate in Chisinau was 1.0;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 2.9% vs. 1.9%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2.14 million views to date.