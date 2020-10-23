Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 37 (23 October 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

The developments in the evolution of the pandemic from last week become more pronounced during the course of this week, with the growth in cases continuing to slow down further. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 642, which is nearly 100 cases less compared to the same figure last week. Overall, 69,568 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of active cases stands at 17,505, which, in absolute terms, is similar to last week. As a proportion of the total number of registered cases, the number of active cases decreased from 26.9% to 25.2% over a seven-day period;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 2,003, which continues to place Moldova near the top of countries with some of the highest incidence of cases in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 129 and over the last 14 days is 278, with both of these figures registering a decrease over the past week;

The accelerated growth in the number of deaths continued, with a total of 111 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 15.86, which is higher than the 15.14 figure registered last week. The total number of deaths reached 1,641. The case fatality rate, at the same time, remained stable at 2.4%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease increased slightly to 66.6. Over 90% of all deaths have been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 50,422. This represents 72.5% of all cases, which is 1.8 p.p. increase compared to last week;

Weekly figures reflect some modest to moderate improvements in the situation if the number of confirmed cases, number of recoveries and the contagion rate are considered. The total number of new cases registered last week is 4,899, which represents a 12.1% decrease compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also decreased from 1.1 to 0.98. This is the first that the contagion rate dropped below 1 since mid-July. The total number of recoveries last week was 3,485, which represents a 2.4% increase compared to the week prior. The gap between new cases and recoveries continued to narrow further, with about 1,400 cases being the difference between the two figures now;

At the same time, the weekly number of deaths and the average number of serious cases paint a more concerning picture. The weekly number of deaths increased to 123 last week, which is 28 more than the previous week or a 29.5% increase. The number of serious cases also increased to 832 during the same period, which is nearly 60 cases more compared to the week prior. The number of serious cases continued to increase further this week, reaching 859 in the last seven days;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases decreased slightly to 10.7%. Over 7,400 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 44% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Similar to last week, Transnistria region, Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 3-8% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with over 4,500 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, Edinet, Ialoveni, Basarabeasca and Taraclia, which have surpassed the 2,000-cases mark per 100,000, and ATU Gagauzia, Straseni, Anenii Noi, Soroca and Cahul, which have surpassed the 1,500-case mark per 100,000;

The contagion rate is also uneven across the country, with certain districts registering higher rates than others. Rascani and Hancesti, for example, had the highest contagion rate in the country - 1.2 - at the beginning of the week. The contagion rate in Chisinau was 0.9;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 2.9% vs. 1.9%;

Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2.1 million views to date.