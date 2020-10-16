Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 36 (16 October 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

● The number of cases continued to grow but somewhat slower than in the past few weeks. However, a new record number of daily cases - 1,149 - was established on Wednesday of this week. The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period now stands at 737, which is about 100 cases less compared to the same figure last week. The total number of reported cases currently stands at 65,076. The total number of active cases increased to 17,536, which represents 26.9% of all registered cases;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 1,873, which continues to place Moldova near the top of countries with some of the highest incidence of cases in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 149 and over the last 14 days is 317, with the former figure registering a decreased and the latter remaining at the same level over the past week;

● The number of deaths continued to grow at an increasing rate, with a total of 106 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 15.14, which is higher than the 12.57 figure registered last week. The total number of deaths reached 1,530. The case fatality rate, at the same time, remained stable at 2.4%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.4, with over 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 46,010. This represents 70.7% of all cases;

● Weekly figures reflect a relatively stable situation in terms of the number of confirmed cases and recoveries. The total number of new cases registered last week is 5,572, which represents a 2.3% decrease compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also decreased to 1.1 last week and continued to decrease further this week. The figure now stands at 1.07;

● The total number of recoveries last week was 3,402, which represents a 9.3% increase compared to the week prior. The gap between new cases and recoveries decreased somewhat last week but at 2,170 cases continues to remain significant;

● At the same time, the weekly number of deaths increased to 95 last week, which is 16 more than the previous week or a 20.3% increase. The number of serious cases also increased to 773 during the same period, which is over 100 cases more compared to the week prior. The number of serious cases continued to increase further this week, reaching 797 in the last seven days;

● The share of health care workers in the total number of cases remained around 11%. Over 7,000 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 44% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Similar to last week, Transnistria region, Balti, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 3-8% of all cases each. All other areas have 2% or less of the total number of cases each. If the size of the population is considered, with over 4,000 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, Ialoveni, Edinet, Basarabeasca and Taraclia, which have surpassed the 2,000-cases mark per 100,000, and ATU Gagauzia, Straseni, Anenii Noi and Soroca, which have surpassed the 1,500-case mark per 100,000;

● The contagion rate is also uneven across the country, with certain districts registering considerably higher rates than others. Soroca, Glodeni, Donduseni and Ocnita, for example, have some of the highest contagion rates in the country, which range between 1.3 and 1.6. The contagion rate in Chisinau is 1.0;

● More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 52% vs. 48%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 2.9% vs. 1.9%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has nearly 2.1 million views to date.