Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 33 (18 September 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as at 18/09/2020, 10:00 a.m.

● The average number of daily cases over a seven-day period registered a slight decline at the beginning of this week, but increased back to 468 yesterday, which is only 8 cases less compared to the same figure last week. The increase captures the nearly record-high number of daily cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with both of these days seeing over 600 cases reported. The total number of reported cases now stands at 44,983. The total number of active cases decreased slightly over the past week to 10,574. This represents 23.5% of all registered cases;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 1,295, placing Moldova near the top of countries with the highest incidence of cases in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 94 and over the last 14 days is 190, with the former remaining similar to the figure reported last week and the latter registering an increase;

● The number of deaths continued to grow, with a total of 64 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 9.14, which is somewhat lower than the 9.86 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 1,170. The case fatality rate, at the same time, decreased slightly to 2.6%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.4, with over 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 33,239. This represents 73.9% of all cases;

● The weekly number of new cases continued to remain concerning. After declining gradually for two weeks, the number of new cases registered a slight increase last week. With 3,181 new cases reported, last week saw a 2.7% increase in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) remained at the 1.03 level throughout last week but then registered a slight increase to 1.04 at the beginning of this week. In addition, the number of serious cases increased to 562 last week, which is the highest figure for this indicator since the beginning of the outbreak. The average number of serious cases continued to increase further this week, reaching 566 in the last seven days;

● On the other hand, the weekly number of recoveries registered another significant improvement. With 3,147 recoveries reported, last week saw a 17.5% increase in the number of recoveries compared to the previous week. This is the fifth week in a row that saw an increase in recoveries. Furthermore, the weekly number of recoveries nearly matched the weekly number of new cases last week;

● A positive development was also registered in the weekly number of deaths, which decreased to 60 last week. This represents a 15.5% decrease in these figures compared to the prior week;

● The share of health care workers in the total number of cases remained stable at 11.4%. Nearly 5,150 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with 43% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Transnistria region, ATU Gagauzia and Balti follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 5-7% of all cases each. Ialoveni, Orhei, Cahul and Straseni, account for another 3% of all cases each. Overall, over two in three cases are from the areas mentioned above. If the size of the population is considered, with nearly 2,900 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia and Ialoveni. All of these areas have surpassed the 1,500-case mark per 100,000;

● More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 3.2% vs. 2.2%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2 million views to date.