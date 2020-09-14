Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 32 (11 September 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities Data as at 11/09/2020, 10:00 a.m.

● After registering a decline last week, the average number of daily cases over a seven-day period started to grow again, reaching 476 in the past week, which is 72 cases more compared to the same figure last week. The total number of reported cases now stands at 41,704. The total number of active cases continued to increase gradually and reached 10,666. This represents 25.6% of all registered cases;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 1,200, placing Moldova near the top of countries with the highest incidence of cases in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 96 and over the last 14 days is 177, with the former registering an increase and the latter registering a decrease over the past week;

● The number of deaths continued to grow, with a total of 69 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 9.86, which is higher than the 8.57 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 1,106.

The case fatality rate, however, remained stable at 2.7%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.3, with a little over 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 29,932. This represents 71.8% of all cases;

● Weekly figures show a mixed picture of the evolution of the pandemic in the country. With 3,097 new cases reported, last week saw a 3.9% decrease in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also decreased somewhat to 1.05 (from 1.09) last week and decreased further to 1.03 at the beginning of this week. The number of weekly recoveries continued to increase, reaching 2,679 last week. This represents a 19.5% increase compared to the week prior. Although the weekly number of recoveries remained below the weekly number of new cases, the difference between the two figures decreased to about 400 cases;