Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 31 (4 September 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

● The accelerated increase in cases registered over the past few weeks appeared to slow down at the beginning of this week.

However, yesterday saw the highest number of cases - 632 - reported in a day since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of reported cases reaching 38,372. The average number of daily cases over the last seven days stands at 404, which is 112 cases less per day compared to the same figure last week. The total number of active cases now stands at 10,318. This represents 26.9% of all registered cases;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 1,105 - one of the highest in Europe and in the region.

The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 81 and over the last 14 days is 185, with both of these registering a decrease over the past week;

● The number of deaths continued to grow, with a total of 60 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 8.57, which is higher than the 8.00 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 1,037. The case fatality rate, however, remained stable at 2.7%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.2, with a little over 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 27,017. This represents 70.4% of all cases;

● Weekly figures improved slightly but continued to remain concerning. With 3,222 new cases reported, last week saw a 2.2% decrease in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also decreased to 1.09 (from 1.12) last week and decreased further to 1.05 at the beginning of this week. The number of weekly recoveries continued to increase, with 9.8% more recoveries being reported last week compared to the week prior;

● However, the weekly number of recoveries continued to remain below the weekly number of new cases, 2,242 vs. 3,222. Furthermore, the average number of serious cases increased to 543 last week (from 512 the previous week) but decreased to an average of 527 over the last seven days. The number of serious cases currently stands at 537. The weekly number of deaths also increased, with 8 more deaths being reported last week compared to the week prior;

● The share of health care workers in the total number of cases continued to decrease slowly and now stands at 11.7%. Nearly 4,500 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with now 42% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Transnistria region, ATU Gagauzia and Balti follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 5-6% of all cases each. Ialoveni, Cahul, Soroca, Orhei and Straseni account for another 3% of all cases each. Overall, almost three in four cases are now from the areas mentioned above. If the size of the population is considered, with more than 2,400 cases per 100,000, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country. The capital city is followed by Balti, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia, Soroca, Ialoveni, Straseni, Edinet and Orhei. All of these areas have surpassed the 1,000-case mark per 100,000;

● More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 3.3% vs. 2.2%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 2 million views to date.