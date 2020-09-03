Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 30 (28 August 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

This represents 28.5% of all registered cases;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 10,023 - one of the highest in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 104 and over the last 14 days is 186, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

The number of deaths continued to grow as well, with a total of 56 deaths being reported over the last seven days. The average number of daily deaths over the same period is 8.00, which is considerably higher compared to the 6.14 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 977. The case fatality rate, however, decreased further and now stands at 2.7%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.1, with a little over 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

The number of recoveries continued to grow at a relatively steady pace. The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease currently stands at 24,433, which represents 68.7% of all cases;

Weekly figures continued to paint a concerning picture of the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

With 3,295 new cases reported, last week saw an over 30% increase in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also increased and now stands at 1.12 based on the latest data available. Furthermore, the average number of serious cases increased to 512 last week (from 448 the previous week) and continued to increase further this week, reaching 548 over the last seven days.

The number of serious cases currently stands at 544;

In contrast, the weekly number of deaths decreased somewhat last week compared to the week prior, and the number of recoveries increased by 14% to 2,042. Nevertheless, the gap between the number of weekly recoveries and the number of weekly cases widened considerably last week and continued to widen this week;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases dropped to 12.0%. Over 4,250 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with now 41% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. Transnistria region, ATU Gagauzia and Balti follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 5-6% of all cases each. Ialoveni, Soroca, Cahul, Orhei and Straseni account for another 3% of all cases each. Overall, more than two in three cases are from the areas mentioned above. If the size of the population is considered, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country, surpassing the 2,000-case mark per 100,000. The capital city is followed by Balti, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia, Soroca, Ialoveni, Straseni and Edinet. All of these areas have surpassed the 1,000-case mark per 100,000;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men continues to be higher than among women, 3.4% vs. 2.3%;