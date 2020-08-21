Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 29 (21 August 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

The number of confirmed cases continued to grow over the past week, with a record-high number of new cases - 626 - since the beginning of the outbreak being reported this Wednesday, August 19. Another 522 new cases were reported yesterday, which is the second highest number of cases reported in a day. The average number of daily cases during the last seven days reached 407, which is 56 cases more per day compared to the same figure last week and another record-high figure since the pandemic reached the country in March. The total number of cases currently stands at 31,937. The total number of active cases continued its uptrend and now stands at 8,605, which represents 27% of all registered cases;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 919 - one of the highest in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 82 and over the last 14 days is 153, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

The number of deaths continued to grow but at a slower pace than in the previous few weeks. A total of 43 deaths were reported over the past seven days, with the average number of daily deaths over the same period being 6.14, which is lower compared to the 7.14 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 921. The case fatality rate decreased further and now stands at 2.9%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.1, with about 92% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

Weekly figures continue to raise further concerns regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

With 2,523 new cases reported, last week saw a 9.8% increase in the number of new cases compared to the previous week, continuing the uptrend that began in mid-July. The contagion rate (R0), nevertheless, decreased slightly last week and stands at 1.03 based on the latest data available;

The average number of serious cases increased to 448 last week (from 440 the previous week) and continued to increase further this week, rechanging 473 over the last seven days. The number of serious cases currently stands at 444. The weekly number of deaths, however, decreased slightly last week compared to the week prior;

The number of recoveries registered a considerable increase last week, with 29% more recoveries being reported compared to the week prior. Nevertheless, the number of weekly recoveries continued to trail the weekly number of new cases by about 600. The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease currently stands at 22,411, which represents 70% of all cases;

The share of health care workers in the total number of cases dropped to around 12.1%. Over 3,800 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with now 40% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. ATU Gagauzia, Balti and the Transnistria region follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 6% of all cases each. Soroca, Cahul, Ialoveni, Orhei and Straseni account for another 3% of all cases each. Overall, more than two in three cases are from the areas mentioned above. If the size of the population is considered, Chisinau remains the most affected area in the country, followed by Balti, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia, Soroca and Ialoveni. All of these areas have surpassed the 1,000-case mark per 100,000;

More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is slightly higher than that of women, 51% vs. 49%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men is higher than among women, 3.6% vs. 2.4%;