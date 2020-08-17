Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 28 (14 August 2020)

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

● The number of confirmed cases continued to grow over the past week, with the second highest number of cases - 474 - since the beginning of the outbreak being registered this Wednesday, August 12. The average number of daily cases during the last seven days reached 351, which is 25 cases more per day compared to the same figure last week. The figure now matches the highs registered at the end of June.

The total number of cases currently stands at 29,087. The total number of active cases also continued on an uptrend and now stands at 7,933;

● The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 837 - one of the highest in Europe and in the region. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 71 and over the last 14 days is 137, with both of these figures registering an increase over the past week;

● The number of deaths continued to grow at what seemed a slower pace than in the previous few weeks.

However, this Thursday, August 13, saw a record high number of deaths - 15 - reported in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak. A total of 50 deaths were reported over the past seven days, with the average number of daily deaths over the same period being 7.14, which is lower compared to the 8.14 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 878. The case fatality rate decreased slightly and stands at 3.0%. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.2, with about 93% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

● Weekly figures continue to raise concerns regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country. With 2,298 new cases reported, last week saw only a slight - 1.3% - decrease in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The contagion rate (R0) also decreased somewhat last week and stands at 1.05 based on the latest data available;

● The average number of serious cases increased to 440 last week (from 430 the previous week) and remained at roughly the same level this week. The number of serious cases currently stands at 468, and the average number of serious cases over the past seven days is 439. The number of deaths also remained relatively stable last week compared to the week prior;

● The number of recoveries registered a considerable decline last week, with 22% less recoveries being reported compared to the week prior. The difference between the number of weekly recoveries and the number of weekly cases has also widened, with more than 800 new cases being reported last week compared to recoveries. The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease currently stands at 20,276;

● The share of health care workers in the total number of cases dropped to around 12.5%. Over 3,600 doctors, nurses, medical assistants and other staff from the health care sector have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak;

● In terms of geographical distribution, Chisinau, with now 38% of all confirmed cases, remains the most affected area if the number of cases is considered. ATU Gagauzia, Balti and the Transnistria region follow in the list of most affected areas, accounting for 6% of all cases each. Soroca, Cahul, Orhei, Ialoveni and Straseni account for another 3% of all cases each. Overall, more than two in three cases are from the areas mentioned above. If the size of the population is considered, Chisinau is now the most affected area in the country, followed by Balti, Taraclia, ATU Gagauzia and Soroca. All of these areas have surpassed the 1,000-case mark per 100,000;

● More women continue to be infected with the virus than men, 59% vs. 41%. However, the percentage of men who have died from the disease is higher than that of women, 52% vs. 48%. Furthermore, the case fatality rate among men is higher than among women, 3.8% vs. 2.5%;

● Real time figures and graphs can be accessed here in Romanian and in Russian here. This site has more than 1.95 million views to date.