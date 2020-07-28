Moldova: Coronavirus Disease - COVID 19 - Situation Report No. 25 (23 July 2020)

This report is produced by UN Moldova in collaboration with Government and development/humanitarian partners.

Highlights – data as reported by national authorities

Data as at 23/07/2020, 12:00 p.m.

*Graphs and figures marked with an asterisk as of 22/07/2020, 6:00 p.m., to ensure consistency in reporting

The number of cases continued to grow at a relatively steady pace, with a somewhat greater increase in cases being registered at the beginning of this week. The average number of daily cases over the past seven days stands at 251, which is about 25 cases more compared to the same figure last week. The total number of cases now stands at 21,798;

The overall crude cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 stands at 627. The crude cumulative incidence of cases over the last seven days is 51 and over the last 14 days is 96, with both of these figures registering a slight increase over the past week;

The number of deaths continued to grow, with another 29 deaths being reported since the beginning of this week, including the one death reported this morning. The average number of daily deaths reported over the past seven days is 7.6*, which is somewhat higher compared to the 6.4 figure reported last week. The total number of deaths reached 713. The case fatality rate stands at 3.3%*. The average age of patients who have died from the disease is 66.1, with more than 90% of all deaths having been reported in patients 50 years of age and older;

Weekly figures show a somewhat mixed picture regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the country. With 1,598 new cases reported, last week saw a slight - 2% - increase in the number of new cases compared to the previous week. The R0 number also increased slightly from 1.00 to 1.02. The average number of serious cases decreased to 359 last week (from 382 the previous week and 450 the week prior) but picked up again this week. The number of serious cases currently stands at 421, and the average number of serious cases over the past seven days is 380;