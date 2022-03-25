Moldova - Blue Dots: Children and Family Support Hubs - Ukraine Emergency in Neighboring countries (March 2022)

BACKGROUND

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, large-scale refugee movements of more than 2 million persons have taken place into neighbouring countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Most of them are children. The intensification of the armed conflict is posing severe distress for children, interrupting their livelihoods and damaging critical civilian infrastructure, including hundreds of homes, water and sanitation infrastructure, schools and health facilities.

Children are in shock, and desperate for safety. Hundreds of thousands are on the move, the majority of whom are women and children.

Displacement places women and children at increased risk of gender based violence, abuse, psychological trauma, and family separation.