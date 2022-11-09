INTERSOS Moldova - Monthly Report (October 2022) [EN/RO]

INTERSOS Moldova Overview

On March 3rd , INTERSOS started the first activities in support of the population in transit in Moldova. INTERSOS was initially present at the borders in the south-east of the country with operational headquarters in the capital, Chisinau. We established a mobile clinic to offer primary healthcare for refugees in transit at the border point of Palanca. There, as in the nearby border point of Tudora, INTERSOS carried out protection activities in cooperation with UNHCR including identification of vulnerable people, referrals, direct psychosocial support and information provision on available services.

In the following months, INTERSOS established its presence in the Palanca Bus Hub and in the districts of Căușeni and Ștefan Vodă. A protection and medical team began providing primary healthcare, protection monitoring, PSS as well as internal and external referrals for Ukrainian and Third Country Nationals fleeing the conflict.

Due to the geographical spread of the displaced population, INTERSOS Moldova soon expanded its activities into the central region of the country, covering the city of Chișinău and the districts of Călărași, Fălești, Hîncești, Strășeni and Ungheni.

A special focus has been put on reaching the most vulnerable communities therefore, assessments have been conducted in the northern, central and southern regions of the country. The mobile protection units engaged with local actors and representatives of communities and individuals at risk in order to understand their needs and provide durable solutions. INTERSOS is now engaged in the provision of services for the displaced Roma community in multiple districts and signed a sub-granting agreement with Casa Marioarei, a local NGO that provides support to survivors of GBV and intimate partner violence.