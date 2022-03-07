Inter-Agency Operational Update (Ukraine Refugee Situation): Republic of Moldova - 7 March 2022

The conflict in Ukraine has created a regional humanitarian crisis. Over 1,5 million Ukrainians have already fled their homes into neighbouring countries. Moldova is one of the main refugee-hosting countries and a transit country for onwards.

Some 230 thousand Ukrainian refugees have entered Moldova since 24 February 2022, with a proportion continuing to Romania, Poland and other countries. Those entering arrive distressed and are heavily affected psychosocially.

For updated _refugee data, check out the Ukraine Situation refugee data portal here: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/sit uations/ukraine. Coordination of interventions is shaping up, with Government, local actors, INGOSs and UN Agencies.

KEY NUMBERS

82,762 Ukrainian

are in Moldova since 24 February 2022 (7 March figure)

Women & children

89% of Ukrainian refugee arrivals are women and children (only Ukrainian)

Moldovan response

The Moldovan Government and the local population are showing extraordinary support and response, which are now