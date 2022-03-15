Inter-Agency Operational Update (Ukraine Refugee Situation): Republic of Moldova - 12 March 2022

There has been tremendous solidarity and hospitality from the Government of Moldova and people for refugees from Ukraine and they continue to provide protection and assistance. The Government has launched an information resource for refugeesdopomoga.gov.md and established a single centre for crisis management which is supported by UNHCR-led refugee coordination mechanism.

Inter-agency operational response update is a collaborative effort of over 45 partners who have joined the response thus far and more who are coming forward to coordinate their efforts under the umbrella of a single refugee response (UN agencies, Red Cross movements, INGOs, and NGOs), under the overall leadership of the Government of Moldova and UNHCR, to respond to the Ukrainian refugee situation in Moldova.

Urgent needs include food, accommodation, transportation, cash assistance, relief items such as winter kits, sanitary material, protection services especially for unaccompanied and separate children, women, and older people.