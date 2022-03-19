Moldova + 1 more
Important information for Ukrainians in Moldova interested in air transfers to European Countries [EN/UK]
Attachments
The travel is free of charge. You should not be asked for money or to provide any other service.
For more information on air transfers call: 0800 015 27 or +373-69-063-541
If you are interested, you should go to the Refugee Accommodation Centre at MoldExpo and register at the UNHCR/LCA helpdesk
For information on your legal stay, rights, and assistance in Moldova:
Government of Moldova
Up-to-Date information for Ukrainians: https://dopomoga.gov.md/
Information on international protection (refugee status), rights, and assistance
help.unhcr.org/Moldova/
For general information on asylum-seeker and refugee assistance in other countries, visit help.unhcr.org