Important information for Ukrainians in Moldova interested in air transfers to European Countries [EN/UK]

The travel is free of charge. You should not be asked for money or to provide any other service.

For more information on air transfers call: 0800 015 27 or +373-69-063-541

If you are interested, you should go to the Refugee Accommodation Centre at MoldExpo and register at the UNHCR/LCA helpdesk

For information on your legal stay, rights, and assistance in Moldova:

Government of Moldova

Up-to-Date information for Ukrainians: https://dopomoga.gov.md/

Information on international protection (refugee status), rights, and assistance

help.unhcr.org/Moldova/

For general information on asylum-seeker and refugee assistance in other countries, visit help.unhcr.org