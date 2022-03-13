IBC-International Blue Crescent emergency response to needs of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and IDPs in Ukraine

General Background

The conflict in Ukraine has created a regional humanitarian crisis. Over 1.5 million Ukrainians have already fled their homes into neighbouring countries. Moldova is one of the main refugee-hosting countries and a transit country for those moving onward. Some 350,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Moldova since the 24th of February 2022, with a portion continuing to Romania, Poland and other countries. Those entering arrive distressed and are heavily affected psycho-socially.

From those who entered Moldova, around 150,000 are staying and the rest moved to EU countries or are planning to move there in a short time.

The Government of Moldova has declared its readiness to receive tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine and is cooperating with the UN, local and international organizations to respond to the unfolding crisis. The Moldovan Government has set up a Crisis Management Centre under the Prime Minister’s Office and a series of emergency accommodation centers are being established to support arrivals from Ukraine. Coordination is ongoing with partners (including new ones that are arriving), to ensure interventions are complementary to the response of the Government. On the 24th of February 2022, the Government of Moldova closed its airspace and announced a State of Emergency, allowing the authorities to establish a special regime of entry and exit from the country; special measures for the protection of refugees, the protection of the population of the Republic of Moldova and of the country’s institutions; and a special working regime for economic operators and public institutions. Entries are coming particularly from the southern and south-western parts of Ukraine, including the port city of Odessa. However, border crossings in the North are also seeing a high level of arrivals in need of humanitarian assistance. The situation is volatile and is changing rapidly. The majority of those coming in are women and children, while there are also some men coming through (elderly, single fathers or fathers of families of at least three children). There are also significant needs to support people with special needs (elderly, people with disabilities).

Moldova is Europe’s poorest country and with the least per capita income populated mainly in rural settlements and economically unable to respond to such a bulk of refugees without external aid.

In this framework, the Moldova Goverment and society are looking for solidarity and general assistance on the following gaps related with nutrition, shelter, protection, health, and hygiene of the refugees.