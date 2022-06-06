The humanitarian conditions of refugees in countries neighbouring Ukraine - 3 June 2022

On June 3rd it will be 100 days since the Russian Federation launched a military offensive into Ukraine. While the whole country has been impacted by the conflict, settlements in the East and South of Ukraine have experienced the most intense conflict with widespread destruction and mounting civilian casualties (over four thousand fatalities as of May 30th although the actual figure is assumed to be far higher) (OHCHR 30/05/2022).

The conflict has driven extensive displacement with approximately one third of Ukraine’s population either displaced inside Ukraine (an estimated 7.134 million people) or fleeing to neighbouring countries (around 6.98 million people) The initial refugee influx to neighbouring countries was rapid and massive. Within five weeks over four million people had fled Ukraine with the largest number heading into Poland. Border crossing are still be registered at the rate of around 45,000 people per day, but there are also many Ukrainians moving back into Ukraine. In addition, over 2.9 million Ukrainian refugees have moved on to other countries within Europe. Currently around 1.3 million Ukraine refugees have registered for temporary protection or similar schemes in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary (NRC accessed 02/06/2022, UNHCR accessed 02/06/2022, IOM 30/05/2022).

This brief analyses the current situation facing refugee populations in the five neighbouring countries namely Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. It should be noted that there is very little data on those refugees staying in private accommodation (outside of reception centres) therefore most of the analysis and subsequently identified needs and priorities is based on information almost solely from refugees in collective centres. In addition, large numbers of Ukrainians have also moved to Russia, but there is limited information as to what extent (if any) movement was voluntary, or the conditions those now in Russia now face.