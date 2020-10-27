GIEWS Country Brief: Republic of Moldova 27-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2020 severely affected by dry weather conditions

Total cereal exports in 2020/21 forecast well below‑average volume

Prices of fruits and vegetables strongly increased during last 12 months due to reduced harvests amid unfavourable weather conditions

Harvesting of the 2020 winter crops, mainly wheat, was completed in August. Below‑average rainfall during the season, particularly in April 2020, negatively affected crop yields in southern key wheat‑producing areas. As a result, the 2020 wheat output is estimated at about 800 000 tonnes, 30 percent below‑average.

Harvesting of the 2020 maize crops is ongoing and is expected to be finalized by early November. Despite the large plantings, the output is forecast at about 600 000 tonnes, over 60 percent below the five‑year average due to insufficient precipitation amounts during the season, particularly in July and August 2020, which affected crops conditions as shown by satellite images (see NDVI Anomaly map).

The aggregate cereal output in 2020 is expected at nearly 1.6 million tonnes, about 45 percent below the five‑year average.

Total cereal exports in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 390 000 tonnes, 60 percent below the average volume. Wheat exports are expected at a well below‑average level of 100 000 tonnes due to the reduced output obtained in 2020. Similarly, maize exports are forecast at 280 000 tonnes, about 30 percent below‑average due to the unfavourable production prospects for the 2020 crop.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that, between September 2019 and September 2020, prices of fruits and vegetables increased, on average, by about 30 and 10 percent, respectively. This is mainly due to reduced domestic harvests in 2020, following drier and warmer‑than‑average weather conditions during the season. By contrast, prices of bread and meat increased only moderately or remained stable.