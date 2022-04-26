GIEWS Country Brief: Republic of Moldova 26-April-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below‑average rain amounts since beginning of season raise concerns over 2022 wheat crops to be harvested next July/August

Record high cereal production obtained in 2021

Total cereal exports in 2021/22 forecast above average

Over 100 000 Ukrainian refugees in country as of mid‑April 2022

Record high annual inflation in March 2022

Below‑average rain amounts since beginning of season raise concerns over 2022 wheat crop

Planting of the 2022 winter cereals (mainly wheat), to be harvested in July and August, took place in October 2021. Cumulative precipitation amounts between September and November 2021 were on average about 60 percent below the long‑term average (LTA), resulting in low soil moisture levels at planting time. Abundant rainfall amounts in December helped improving soil moisture levels and benefitted crops establishment. However, in the first three months of 2022, rain levels were on average 50 percent lower than the LTA and, despite precipitation amounts improved in the first dekad of April, vegetation conditions remain below average (see ASI map), raising concerns over production of the 2022 wheat crop.

Planting of the 2022 maize crop, for the harvest from October, will take place in May. Sowing of other spring cereals (mostly barley), which started earlier than usual amid conducive weather conditions, is almost completed.

Record high cereal production obtained in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 winter cereal crops, mainly wheat, finalized last August, while harvesting of spring crops, mainly maize, was concluded last November. The wheat output is officially set at about 1.6 million tonnes, almost three times above the previous year’s level and over 40 percent above the five‑year average, following favourable weather conditions during the season which boosted yields. Similarly, production of maize is estimated at 2.3 million tonnes, well above the 2020 production and the average level due to large plantings and high yields. The total 2021 cereal output is estimated at a record high level of about 4.2 million tonnes, over 40 percent above the five‑year average.

Total cereal exports in 2021/22 forecast above average

Total cereal exports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 1.5 million tonnes, well above the five‑year average volume. Due to the large 2021 output, wheat and maize exports are forecast at 750 000 tonnes and 600 000 tonnes, respectively, well above the average volumes.

However, following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and influx of Ukrainian refugees to the country, in order to curb price increases, the government has introduced a ban on exports of wheat, maize and sugar from 1 March to 30 April 2022 (see FPMA Food Policy ). The ban on maize exports was cancelled on 10 March 2022.

Over 100 000 Ukrainian refugees in the country as of mid‑April

As of mid‑April, about 101 300 Ukrainian refugees were present in the country ( UNHCR ). They are sheltering in Refugee Accommodation Centres (RAC), rented accommodations or with friends and relatives. Authorities, humanitarian organizations and volunteers are providing assistance to refugees near the border crossing and at RACs ( ACAPS ).

The arrival of refugees required the government to take immediate action, such as providing medical assistance, addressing housing needs and organising transport for those travelling to other countries. The healthcare system is under significant strain ( EIU ).

Record high annual inflation in March 2022

In 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy, the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 13 percent, showing some recovery after the COVID‑19 pandemic, coupled with the effects of the 2020 drought on the agricultural output, had severely affected the national economy, particularly the sectors of trade, agriculture and tourism.

In 2022, the GDP is expected to rise by 0.3 percent. However, the economic growth may be slowed down by high energy and food prices as well as trade disruptions (especially exports of agrifood products), unavailability of some agricultural inputs (which may constrain production), higher budgetary costs to support Ukrainian refugees and loss of jobs in the transportation sector, amid the impacts of the war in Ukraine on the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the general annual inflation was 22 percent in March 2022, over 20 percentage points higher than the rate of 12 months before, mostly reflecting high fuel and vegetable prices. Food inflation was estimated at 27 percent, well above the 3 percent registered in March 2021. The increase in import prices of gas, connected to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, will likely put upward pressure on consumer prices and keep inflation at high levels through the year ( EIU ).