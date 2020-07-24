GIEWS Country Brief: Republic of Moldova - 24 July 2020

Food inflation slightly higher in June 2020 compared to previous year Below-average production prospects for 2020 wheat crops Harvesting of the 2020 wheat crop started in early July and it is expected to be completed by late August. Scarce rains in the season, particularly in April 2020, resulted in below-average crop conditions in southern areas, as shown by satellite data from June, just before the beginning of the harvest (see NDVI Anomaly image). The southern regions produce, on average, about 25 percent of the total annual wheat output. As a result, the 2020 wheat output is expected at about 800 000 tonnes, 30 percent below the average level.

Harvesting of the 2020 maize crops, planted in May, will begin in October. According to satellite-based imagery, crop conditions were favourable in June in the northern main maize producing areas. Given that plantings are estimated at an above-average level, the 2020 output is preliminarily forecast at about 2 million tonnes, nearly 20 percent above the five-year average.