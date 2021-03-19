GIEWS Country Brief: Republic of Moldova 19-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of the 2021 winter crops, mainly wheat, to be harvested in July and August, took place in October 2020. Precipitations have been overall adequate during the season, both in terms of amount and distribution, benefiting soil moisture levels and supporting crop establishment.

Planting of the 2021 minor spring wheat crop started in March, while sowing of maize, to be harvested from August, is expected to begin in May.

Harvesting of the 2020 crops was completed last September and the aggregate cereal output is estimated at about 1.5 million tonnes, corresponding to nearly a half of the five‑year average value due to the impact of one of the most severe droughts in the past two decades. Above‑average temperatures and poor rainfall during the 2020 season, particularly in April and in the July‑August period (with cumulative precipitation levels between 65 and 75 percent lower than the long‑term average values), respectively, severely affected wheat and maize crops (see VHI map in September 2020, just before the maize harvest).

As a result, the 2020 wheat and maize outputs are officially estimated at 568 000 tonnes and 778 000 tonnes, respectively, over 50 percent below the average levels.

Total cereal exports in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 75 000 tonnes, the lowest volume on record, as a result of the very low 2020 production of wheat and maize.

Total cereal import requirements, mostly wheat and maize, in 2020/21 are forecast at about 120 000 tonnes, over 70 percent above the previous year’s average volume, to account for the reduced production obtained in 2020.

Effects of drought and COVID‑19 pandemic severely affected economy

The very low cereal output obtained in 2020 coupled with the negative effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic, which resulted in losses of jobs, incomes and remittances, severely affected the economy, particularly the sectors of trade, agriculture and tourism. It is estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 8 percent in 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the general annual inflation was 0.6 percent in February 2021, almost 6 percentage points below the rate of 12 months before, reflecting reduced oil prices and lower consumer demand due to the pandemic‑induced recession. Food inflation was estimated at 1.8 percent, well below the 11 percent registered a year before.