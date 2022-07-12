Gender mainstreaming checklists to inform refugee response in Moldova

INTRODUCTION

Effective, equitable and participatory humanitarian action cannot be achieved without understanding and responding to the specific needs, priorities and capacities of diverse women, girls, men and boys1 in different age groups Integrating gender equality also reinforces a human rights-based approach to humanitarian action which improves programming by respecting and protecting the universally recognized rights and dignities of every individual as a human being. Incorporating gender equality in humanitarian action therefore enhances the impact of humanitarian strategies and interventions.

Sectoral responses that mainstream gender and age are ones that are designed well and intentionally address the needs and capacities of women, girls, men and boys of all ages, and have the best chance of being implemented in a way that assists all of these groups to improve their lives. Women, girls, boys and men have immediate practical and strategic needs particularly in humanitarian crises.

The checklist below is based on Inter-Agency Standing Committee Gender in Humanitarian Action Handbook and draws from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender with Age Marker (GAM) tool that “looks at the extent to which essential programming actions address gender- and age-related characteristics in the humanitarian response. It was developed in response to requests to strengthen the IASC Gender Marker, by including age and by adding a monitoring component. In addition to measuring programme effectiveness, it allows organizations to learn by doing in developing programs that respond to all aspects of diversity.”

The purpose of this checklist is to provide humanitarian/refugee response actors in the Republic of Moldova with entry points/tips on how to ensure that the needs, priorities and capacities of women, girls, men and boys are considered in all aspects of humanitarian/refugee response.

In alignment with Moldova refugee response structure, the checklist uses “working group” to describe refugee response coordination structures. Sometimes, the word “sector” is used to refer to thematic focus. Similar to other settings, UN Women is aware that the humanitarian architecture will continue to develop, and other working groups and sub-working groups might be created or merged.