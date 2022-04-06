Gender Data on Refugees at a Glance: The Republic of Moldova

This factsheet provides up-to-date data about the demographic profiles of refugees from Ukraine hosted by the Republic of Moldova. It is the first in a series that will examine the changing situation and provide data and evidence on the gender dimension of the current humanitarian crises as additional new data become available. It was produced by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in close cooperation with the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova.

Background

On 24 February the Government of the Republic of Moldova declared a state of emergency, following the outbreak of hostilities in neighboring Ukraine. Authorities established a special regime of entry and exit from the country, special measures for the protection of refugees, the protection of the population and of the country’s institutions. The Government has declared its readiness to receive refugees from Ukraine and is cooperating with the UN, as well as local and international organizations to respond to the unfolding crisis. The Government has set up a Crisis Management Centre under the Prime Minister’s Office, which is supported by partners in this plan. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is coordinating the Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) established in the first weeks of the emergency, taking a multi-sectoral approach to the ongoing interventions, ensuring complementarity to government responses.

Since Russia’s invasion, more than 3.3 million refugees1 have fled Ukraine, the vast majority being women and children. Most of the refugees fled to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia. According to the Border Police data, as of 18 March 2022, Moldova had welcomed in its territory about 355,426 refugees, out of whom more than 320,000 were citizens of Ukraine.

Moldova along with Poland have received the highest number of refugees per 10,000 inhabitans: there are 1369 refugees per 10,000 in Moldova and 516 refugees per 10,000 in Poland.