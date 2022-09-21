Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Report: Ukraine Refugee Response, Republic of Moldova (August 2022)

Key Messages

• Refugees in the Republic of Moldova, predominately women and children, face various risks of gender-based violence (GBV), including of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).

Heightened risks of GBV are common in displacement situations and Moldova, despite its warm reception of refugees and provision of services overall, is no exception. Risks of GBV are related to unsafe conditions in certain contexts, reduced ability to meet basic needs, separation from protective networks, and limited access to protection support.

• Several risk reduction actions have been achieved in Moldova through coordination among humanitarian response actors. These include increased security measures at border points, the provision of humanitarian transportation, the wide inclusion of groups at risk of GBV in multi-purpose cash assistance interventions, and the management of refugee accommodation centres by predominantly women social services workers.

• While Moldova has served as a model of refugee support, welcoming refugees from Ukraine despite having the highest refugee population per capita on the continent, the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine has increased concerns of strained refugee-host community relations in Moldova in the future. These strains need to be proactively identified and addressed.

• Trafficking of women and girls to other European countries for the purpose of sexual exploitation was identified as a GBV risk by all stakeholders.

• Discrimination towards refugee women and girls, related in part to harmful gender norms, was identified as a GBV risk requiring the engagement of GBV actors in prevention and response activities.

• GBV survivors face challenges in seeking assistance due to cultural barriers, in particular a culture of ‘silence’, which affect both refugee and non-refugee survivors. Access to support is also hindered by displacement-related barriers, such as lack of awareness of available services and lack of trust in the capacity of services to provide quality support that meet refugee needs.

• Entry points for access to survivor-centred GBV services should be diversified and based on preferences of the community, in particular the most at-risk groups. Information and awareness should also target frontline workers in the response who have a crucial role as entry points.

• Adolescent girls, LGBTIQ+ persons and members of the Roma community face heightened risks requiring enhanced engagement and should be considered key stakeholders in the refugee response. Service providers should adapt their programmes to meet the needs of these populations and actively engage them in response activities, ensuring that principles of diversity and inclusion guide their actions.

• A larger scale, more coordinated approach to communication, awareness-raising, and information-sharing on GBV services and risk reduction, with robust refugee engagement, is needed. Messages should be empowering, age-appropriate and avoid reinforcing harmful gender norms such as stigmatization and victim-blaming.

• GBV responders, local women-led organizations, and government social services, need additional resources to urgently scale up support.

• A coordinated approach among government institutions and local civil society is needed to implement rapid GBV risk reduction measures on the ground.