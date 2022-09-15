Frontex strengthens support to Moldova

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has deployed additional 20 officers to Moldova to support the local authorities with border surveillance.

The group of officers, comprising both Frontex staff and experts seconded from Member States, will patrol the Moldovan-Ukrainian border along with Moldovan colleagues. In addition to sending personnel, Frontex has provided technical equipment for border surveillance activities.

Frontex first deployed standing corps officers to Moldova in March this year, following the signing of the status agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova. The agency has assisted Moldovan authorities with border-control related tasks, including processing the large refugee flows following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over 10 million people have arrived in the EU from Ukraine and Moldova since February.

In total, Frontex currently has 70 officers in Moldova and over 200 in other countries neighbouring Ukraine to support them with border control and surveillance.