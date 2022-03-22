Frontex sending standing corps officers to Moldova

Following the signing of status agreement last Thursday between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova regarding operational activities carried out by Frontex, the Agency has just signed with Moldavian authorities the Operational Plan allowing the start of Frontex Joint Operation (JO) in Moldova.

The aim of the Joint Operation (JO) Moldova is to provide increased technical and operational assistance to the host country, by coordinating operational activities on the territory and under the control of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova.

Frontex standing corps officers will assist Moldovan authorities in processing the massive number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine and crossing the border with Moldova, and perform other border control-related tasks if needed. They include border control officers and document experts.

The operation’s goals are also to control illegal immigration flows, tackle cross-border crime and to enhance European cooperation and law enforcement activities. JO Moldova is implemented within the Multipurpose Operational Activities in Third Countries. Currently there are already 18 standing corps officers pre-deployed in Moldova and the operation will see the deployment of up to 84 standing corps officers and document inspection devices to support border checks.