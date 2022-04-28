Emergency Inter-Agency Referrals Package for Moldova (April 2022)

1. Introduction

The Emergency Inter-Agency Referrals Package for Moldova describes guiding principles, and procedures in the response to protection cases of those affected by the Ukraine situation living in urban contexts, camps and/or other settlements/collective centers. The advised operating procedures have a focus on Ukrainian refugees but include information on services for other refugees or the host population where available.

The package includes the national-level referral pathways for protection, gender-based violence, and child protection cases, and introduces the Inter-Agency referral form for Moldova together with the guiding principles for case management and case management flowchart. While there are ongoing efforts to map the district and regional level activities and assistance programs, this package focuses on the national services.

The Referral Pathways Task Force in Moldova has created an Inter-Agency referral form (IARF) which is recommended to be used by all humanitarian organizations working in the refugee context in Moldova when facilitating Inter-Agency case referrals and to document referrals in accordance with minimum standards. The use of the form is intended to ensure predictability and standardization in referrals by harmonizing information relevant to cases and recommended services.

The referral pathways have been created in the first month, March 2022, at the onset of the Ukraine response with the collaborative efforts of the Referral Pathways Task Force under PWG, GBV SWG, and CP SWG. Acknowledging the dynamic nature of services provided in Moldova, the referral pathways will be updated and revised periodically for ensuring up-to-date information provision on services.