Distribution of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

In the last weeks, a wonderful new humanitarian aid project for Ukrainian refugees has started under the patronage of the National Commission of the Republic of Moldova for UNESCO, financed by the YOU Foundation – Education for Children in Need in cooperation with RTL and Deutsche Postcode Lotterie. A big thank you to the local team in Chisinau, that works free of charge for this project!

The beneficiaries are very happy about the distribution of the so much needed aid supplies, such as food, clothing and infant supplies!

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ClUXamcCERY