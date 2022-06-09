Displacement Survey: Ukrainian and Third-Country Nationals crossing to Ukraine (16 April - 27 May 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of people fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 7 June, 489,283 Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals (TCNs) were registered at border crossing points (BCPs) while entering from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova. Additionally, 87,621 Ukrainian refugees and TCNs, who have entered into the Republic of Moldova after 24 February, have since exited back to Ukraine.

This report presents a summary of displacement survey findings commissioned by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with UN Women. Data were collected before crossing to Ukraine at three main border crossing points (BCPs) – Palanca and Tudora (Stefan Voda district in the South) and Otaci (Ocnita district in the North) between 16 April and 27 May. Individual crossings into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees and conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing to Ukraine, and results should only be considered as indicative.