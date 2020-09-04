From Crisis to Solution: Opinion of Social Work Territorial Structures Regarding the Issues of Families with Children and Children’s Rights Protection Professionals in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic in the Republic of Moldova

Introduction

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In barely two and half months, at global level, over 4.3 million people got infected and almost 300.000 people died. In Moldova, the first case of infection was found on 7 March 2020. As of 30th of June 2020, the number of infected people reached 166131 of which 545 passed away because of it. A state of emergency was declared in the country for 60 days, but most restrictions stayed valid even after this period ran out.

The affected countries focused their efforts, first of all, on prevention and control of COVID-19 infection and on providing support to the health care sector. Further on, they started to assess the risks and the social-economic consequences that have impact on the population, particularly on the most vulnerable groups, such as families with children at risk. Families with children and children may be affected directly by catching the virus, by the immediate impact of the measures meant to stop or limit the virus spreading, but also, in the long run, by the delayed implementation of the reform agenda aimed at reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Consequences are expressed in deeper poverty and educational crisis, danger for the life and health of the children, and safety risks. In this context, authorities must expand the social protection programs in order to reach the most vulnerable families and children; to ensure equal and fair access to educational, nutrition, immunization and health services and to prioritise the practical support provided to them.

In order to identify the issues encountered in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Republic of Moldova by children and families with children monitored by SWTS, as well as by public sector employees in the field of children’s right protection, CCF/HHC Moldova and UNICEF Moldova conducted a rapid assessment, on the basis of an online questionnaire (Annex 1), across Social Work Territorial Structures (SWTS). Information was gathered during 27 April – 6 May 2020, with 36 out of 37 SWTSs having answered the questionnaire. Later, additional clarifications and information were sought regarding the access of children and families with children to social services and benefits (Annex 2). The questionnaire was self-administered and in most cases it was filled in by the head of SWTS and, upon need, by other SWTS professionals.

In the Findings and Conclusions section this paper summarizes opinions of SWTS professionals about several major research topics and includes ‘Priorities and Recommendations’ Section for the duration of the pandemic, as well as for the post-pandemic time, being addressed to various categories of decision-makers, practitioners, civil society and development partners.

As the epidemiological situation in the country made it urgent, the research was designed and conducted in a very short time, which led to certain methodology limitations, which derived from not pre-testing the questionnaire, from the lack of in-depth interviews or from the limited consultation of other civil society partners. Moreover, only families supervised by SWTSs were analysed, which totals 38,082 families.

We are sincerely grateful to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Protection (MHLSP) for having contributed to the rapid assessment of SWTS perceptions regarding COVID-19 consequences, namely: giving advice on questionnaires, coordination of data collection and provision of feedback to the report.

This report was developed with support from Ms. Camelia Gheorghe, Resident Advisor, USAID Project “Data for Impact”, who contributed to reviewing the questionnaire, validating the data, formulating the findings and recommendations, for which we are deeply grateful.